Hunter Biden Prayed For God’s Help Right After Special Counsel Was Named In His Case

Hunter Biden turned to God for help less than 24 hours after a special counsel was named for the ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into his taxes and gun possession.

The younger Biden led a public prayer Aug. 12 at his nephew Jayden Cohen’s bar mitzvah at a Jewish synagogue in Marietta, Georgia. The day before, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss special counsel in the Hunter Biden case, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: These Are The Biggest Lies Joe Biden Told About Hunter’s Foreign Influence Peddling)

“Our God and God of our ancestors,” Biden said as part of the traditional “Prayer for the Country” during the morning service at the Congregation Etz Chaim synagogue. (RELATED: Joe Biden Asked About Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Case)

The video of Biden’s prayer was posted on the synagogue’s Facebook page and the nominally Catholic Biden can be seen praying three hours into the video feed. Video footage shows the Rabbi awkwardly loaning Biden, dressed in the traditional Jewish garb, a prayer book because he forgot to bring his own.

“Pour out your blessings upon [our] leaders and judges,” he continued. “Help them understand the rules of justice.”

“Grant us the knowledge to judge justly, the wisdom to act with compassion and the understanding and courage to root out poverty from our land,” Hunter Biden added.

Biden awkwardly went back to the podium after his prayer ended and gestured towards the prayer book. A woman who had walked up to the podium whispered to Biden and he made his way to the side of the stage.

“You would have thought Paul McCartney was there in the room, the way people were ga-ga over him,” a synagogue insider told the New York Post.

“But if they were divided about him coming, they’re not talking about it because it’s still not politically correct to say anything negative within the Jewish community regarding the Bidens,” the source added.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler accused DOJ investigators of slow-walking and obstructing the Hunter Biden case under Weiss’ leadership. Republicans led by House Oversight chairman James Comer harshly criticized Weiss’ appointment following the revelations from Shapley and Ziegler. (RELATED: IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley’s Attorneys Debunk False Claims From Hunter Biden’s Lawyer)

Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and sign a diversion agreement for his felony gun charge until the plea and diversion agreements fell apart after scrutiny from Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Judge Noreika questioned an immunity provision for Hunter Biden tucked away in his diversion agreement, leading to a disagreement between Wise and Biden’s defense counsel about the scope of Biden’s potential immunity. Wise maintained that Biden could still be charged under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for his overseas business dealings if the diversion agreement was signed. Biden’s defense counsel disagreed and the president’s son ended up pleading not guilty to the charges.

Weiss filed a motion Aug. 11 to withdraw Hunter Biden’s Delaware tax charges to potentially charge Biden in Washington, D.C. or the Central District of California. Noreika granted Weiss’ request Thursday and the two tax misdemeanors against the younger Biden were dismissed without prejudice.

Hunter Biden’s legal team claimed Sunday the diversion agreement is legally blind. The DOJ clarified in a Tuesday court filing the diversion agreement is not legally valid and blamed Biden’s legal team for the guilty plea negotiations falling apart. (RELATED: ‘Entirely Of Their Own Making’: DOJ Prosecutors Blame Hunter Biden For Guilty Plea Falling Apart)

BREAKING: DOJ Prosecutors Say Hunter Biden’s diversion agreement with its immunity provision “never took effect” and blame Hunter Biden for the plea agreement falling apart @DailyCaller https://t.co/bcIiEbEoV8 pic.twitter.com/RUOuwOGHXM — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 15, 2023

Shapley testified that Weiss was blocked from filing charges against Hunter Biden by Biden-appointed U.S. Attorneys in D.C. and the Central District of California prior to Weiss’ special counsel designation. The New York Times independently confirmed Weiss was blocked from charging Hunter Biden in California.

Weiss said in a June letter to Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan that his charging authority was limited to his district as Delaware U.S. Attorney. Weiss, however, said in a July letter to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham that he had full charging authority and had not previously requested special counsel status.

Shapley released an email from October 2022 showing Weiss requested special counsel authority and was denied following the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s refusal to charge Hunter Biden. Garland has denied Shapley’s accusations of political interference in the Hunter Biden case.

Joe Biden addressed Weiss’ appointment during a press conference at Camp David Friday, where he was meeting with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“I have no comment on any investigation that’s going on. That’s up to the Justice Department and that’s all I have to say,” the president stated.

Joe Biden left Camp David Friday night for vacation at Lake Tahoe, his second vacation in the past month. He will be renting out billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer’s mansion and Hunter Biden will be present alongside other family members, according to the New York Times.

The Biden family and its associates received more than $20 million in payments from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business partners, the House Oversight Committee has found.