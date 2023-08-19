‘Turning In Their Graves’: Son Of ‘Snow White’ Director Is ‘Insulted’ By ‘Woke’ Remake Because It Lacks ‘Respect’

The son of the original “Snow White” film’s director claims the live-action remake would disgrace his father.

David Hand, son of the director of the 1937 “Snow White” film, criticized Disney’s new live-action remake Friday as “insulting” and “woke,” according to The Telegraph.

“It’s no longer 1937… She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.” How many billions will this Snow White remake cost Disney? pic.twitter.com/b6MTmhynS9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2023

“I mean, it’s a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” Hand said. (RELATED: Disney Movie Criticized For Not Talking About Slavery Enough)

The live-action film was described as a “pathetic” project that would have the deceased director, also named David Hand, and Walt Disney “turning in their graves,” the 91-year-old son said to The Telegraph. He also said the studio “destroyed his father’s creation.”

Actress Rachel Zegler, cast as Snow White, said the princess will “not be saved by the prince” and that she is “dreaming of becoming the leader that she knows she can be.”

“The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so,” Zegler said in a viral red carpet interview with Extra TV. “There’s a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird.”

A character named “Jonathan” will replace the prince as the titular character’s love interest. The classic Disney song, “Someday My Prince Will Come,” has been rumored to be included in the remake, written by “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson.

The seven dwarfs have been scrapped and replaced by “magical creatures” of all sizes, races and genders. Pictures posted on social media show the politically correct characters and a Hispanic Snow White.

Disney strikes again… Snow White is Hispanic and the 7 Dwarfs include 6 full-grown adults pic.twitter.com/cKLkFCuiKT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2023

“They change the stories, they change the thought processes of the characters, they just aren’t the original stories anymore,” Hand said. “They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that.”

Hand’s father animated Disney films for decades, being credited as a supervising director for “Snow White” (1937) — which made $997 million (adjusted for inflation) at the domestic box office — and for “Bambi” (1942), according to the outlet.

“Pick on something else … create new characters, if you’re going to do this, but don’t destroy or try to destroy something that is, that is a classic and is a beautiful piece,” Hand said.