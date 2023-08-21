Coors Light Giving Entire City Of Miami Free Beer After Lionel Messi & Co. Win Leagues Cup

Shoutout to the 305, baby! We got the chip! (And Coors Light wants to help us celebrate)

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup title — their first championship in franchise history — Saturday night after an incredible penalty shootout victory over Nashville SC.

The scoring got started after soccer’s greatest of all time tallied a goal in the 23rd minute to give Inter Miami the 1-0 advantage, but Nashville would even things up in the 57th minute thanks to a Fafa Picault goal. When regulation ended, things stood still at 1-1 with the game going straight to penalty kicks.

Messi went on to score his penalty, with the shootout amazingly going all the way to the goalkeepers with Nashville’s Elliot Panicco missing his kick to give Miami the 10-9 victory, the Leagues Cup championship and their very first trophy in team history — oh, and it was also Messi’s 44th all-time.

It was truly a historical night.

And thanks to the outright glory, the city of Miami (at select local bars) is getting a free round of beer courtesy of the folks at Coors Light.

“After sweating out the competition, Miami deserves some Rocky Mountain cold refreshment,” announced Coors Light on their website. “We’re buying the first round of Coors Light at select local bars to celebrate Miami becoming the first-ever Leagues Cup champion.”

Miami 🤝The Mountaintop #LeaguesCup2023 ⚽️We’re buying a winning round at local bars to celebrate 🍻 See the details 👉https://t.co/PlxVgACvpL @LeaguesCup — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) August 20, 2023

Holy crap, it’s crazy how much has changed with Inter Miami in just a short amount of time.

We went from being at the bottom of the barrel, to all of a sudden having the greatest player on the planet in Lionel Messi teamed up with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Like dang, man. We went from a horrible offense to now scoring 22 goals in seven games. And we have Gerardo Martino doing his thing on the sidelines leading everything. It’s just bananas what’s going on right now, and the fact that this is my team doing this in my city … can somebody pinch me? (RELATED: Americans Hilariously Blast Washington Commanders For Partnering With Bud Light)

Free beer for the 305! Thanks, Coors Light! And thank you to Inter Miami for the championship glory!