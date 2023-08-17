Americans Hilariously Blast Washington Commanders For Partnering With Bud Light

Washington Commanders x Bud Light … such a trash collab.

As I blogged about earlier, the Washington Commanders announced a partnership with Anheuser-Busch on Thursday, and like myself, a large number of Americans aren’t happy about it whatsoever.

“As the 2023 NFL season kicks off, the Washington Commanders and Anheuser-Busch are proud to announce their new multi-year partnership. As part of the deal, Anheuser-Busch will become the Official Beer Sponsor of the Washington Commanders,” the Commanders said in a press release.

To “celebrate” (if that’s what you want to call it) their new sponsorship deal with Anheuser-Busch, particularly Bud Light, the Commanders took to X Twitter to post a video. (RELATED: Washington Commanders Side With Bud Light To Prove Once Again Why They’re The Laughing Stock Of The Entire NFL)

Here’s that trash:

Reunited with @budlight? Now that’s easy to celebrate 🍻 pic.twitter.com/JJ0fTo2Iqs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 17, 2023

And you know how sweet Americana does … we rolled ’em for it.

Wow! The grace period is over with! This is setting a bad tone already! My family and I had season tickets at RFK. Watched the “Skins” make it to the Super Bowl for the first time. That was when corporate greed was not part of the equation… it was just football! I am sure… — Wolf (@Chiwolf66) August 17, 2023

The Redskins actually found a brand in more trouble than they are to repartner with…1 year ago you would never think Bud Light would have to grovel to the Skins, but that had to be what actually happened. Good for the team to get what had to be a sweetheart deal I guess. Just… — Chris Schmidt (@schmidtlc3) August 17, 2023

This has got to be the worst marketing move ever! Here, I thought this new ownership was going to do things differently. Nope, right back to the same backward thinking! — Big Boy Sports Cards (@boy_cards) August 17, 2023

Nobody drinks that trash — flip (@OppsFlip) August 17, 2023

Great to see the Redskins trying to save another dying brand! — That’s Just Bully!! (@AndrewG1701) August 17, 2023

this is the wokest combination imaginable — Tom 👖 (@thomasjeans) August 17, 2023

Perfect match 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BO2QE8oCoi — 𝕸𝖗 𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖊 𝕾𝖕𝖊𝖊𝖈𝖍 (@Centrefuter) August 17, 2023

Dammit I was looking forward to the season and now you’ve ruined it. — Mickey (@the_mick07) August 17, 2023

The Washington Commanders … instantly the most hated team in the entire National Football League.