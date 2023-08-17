Editorial

Americans Hilariously Blast Washington Commanders For Partnering With Bud Light

The Washington Commanders announced Thursday a partnership with Anheuser-Busch, and like myself, a large number of Americans aren't happy about it whatsoever. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Washington Commanders x Bud Light … such a trash collab.

As I blogged about earlier, the Washington Commanders announced a partnership with Anheuser-Busch on Thursday, and like myself, a large number of Americans aren’t happy about it whatsoever.

“As the 2023 NFL season kicks off, the Washington Commanders and Anheuser-Busch are proud to announce their new multi-year partnership. As part of the deal, Anheuser-Busch will become the Official Beer Sponsor of the Washington Commanders,” the Commanders said in a press release.

To “celebrate” (if that’s what you want to call it) their new sponsorship deal with Anheuser-Busch, particularly Bud Light, the Commanders took to X Twitter to post a video. (RELATED: Washington Commanders Side With Bud Light To Prove Once Again Why They’re The Laughing Stock Of The Entire NFL)

Here’s that trash:

And you know how sweet Americana does … we rolled ’em for it.

The Washington Commanders … instantly the most hated team in the entire National Football League.