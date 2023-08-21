‘It’s An Absolute Joke’: Sol Wisenberg Blasts Idea That Putting Biden On The Stand Would Be A ‘Constitutional Crisis’

A former deputy independent counsel blasted the notion that forcing President Joe Biden to testify in a criminal trial would cause a “constitutional crisis,” citing Bill Clinton’s testimony in the 1990s.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden reportedly threatened to call President Biden to testify, which they told prosecutors would cause a constitutional crisis, should prosecutors elect to charge the younger Biden in the course of an investigation into his business dealings, according to Politico. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision during a July 26 hearing. (RELATED: ‘The Bidens Are Being Protected’: GOP Rep Fallon Reacts To Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Probe)

WATCH:



“It’s an absolute joke, and it would be considered an absolute joke by any responsible prosecutor. I would have kicked somebody out of my office who said that to begin with,” Sol Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Have they forgotten that William Jefferson Clinton testified for the defense in the Whitewater trial? He was a defense witness. There was no constitutional crisis. They made accommodations because he was president.”

“So, there’s no constitutional crisis here, that’s number one,” Wisenberg continued. “Number two, that assumes that Joe Biden would ever want to testify or whether or not a district judge would allow him to testify, allow the defense to put him on because there would have to be a threshold showing of some relevancy. So it’s a joke as an argument and it’s a bigger joke if any prosecutor in the Department of Justice took it seriously.”

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and fellow whistleblower Joseph Zeigler testified about interference with the investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by the House Oversight Committee.

Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement on two misdemeanor tax charges, which included a pre-trial diversion on a felony gun charge, with some calling it a “sweetheart deal.”

“It’s like the prosecutors had Stockholm syndrome,” Wisenberg said.

