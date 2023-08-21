Entertainment

REPORT: Rihanna Gives Birth To Her Second Baby

Pop superstar Rihanna Fenty has given birth to her second child, according to Monday reporting from TMZ.

The name of the second child is unknown thus far. However, Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, have decided to give the boy a name that begins with the letter “R,” according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that Rihanna secretly gave birth to the baby on Aug. 3 in Los Angles. The music legend was last seen publicly in June after first announcing her pregnancy in February during her Super Bowl halftime show performance. She revealed a visible baby bump during the event in front of millions of viewers. (RELATED: Reviewing Rihanna: The Super Bowl Halftime Show Hits And Misses)

Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, RZA Athelston Meyers, on May 13, 2022. The couple gave their baby the unique name in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan. The name RZA (pronounced “Rizza”) pays tribute to Wu-Tang Clan producer Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The “Umbrella” singer seems to love performing her duties as a mother.

“She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” a source told People in February. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”