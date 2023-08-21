Sienna Miller Reveals Pregnancy News

Famous actress Sienna Miller revealed she is pregnant with her second child by showing off her baby bump, according to People.

The 41-year-old star is currently dating 26-year-old Oli Green, according to People. Miller is already mother to a 10-year-old daughter named Marlowe whom she shares with Tom Sturridge. The famous actress revealed her pregnancy in a series of sun-kissed images of her baby bump in a bikini while she vacationed in Ibiza, Spain.

Sienna Miller Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Second Baby as She Shows Off Bump While on Vacation (Exclusive) https://t.co/5WlX28hvOh — People (@people) August 21, 2023

The “American Woman” actress seemed to be enjoying her time on the beach while showcasing her baby bump and taking in the good weather.

She had previously noted the possibility of having another child during an interview with Elle UK. Miller discussed the “pressure” that surrounded having kids, at the time. The actress admitted to feeding in to the question of “should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that,” she said.

She admitted that was overwhelming at times, and called it “really loud noise.” (RELATED: Whitney Cummings Reveals Her Pregnancy)

“Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated,” she told the outlet at the time.

It remains unclear if she and Green conceived naturally, or if she used the eggs she had frozen.

The actress did not reveal how far along she is in the pregnancy, and did not offer any hints about the baby’s sex at this time.

There is no mention of her pregnancy on her Instagram page yet.