Tori Spelling Hospitalized With Unknown Condition

Famous “Beverly Hills 90210” actress Tori Spelling revealed Sunday that she has been hospitalized for several days after falling ill from an unknown condition.

Spelling took to social media to share the news with her 1.7 million Instagram fans by posting a photograph of her wristband and her active IV tube. “4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much,” Spelling wrote on her Instagram Story. The hospital bracelet showed her birthdate information and the date the famous actress was admitted to the hospital. Spelling did not reveal any details about her medical condition.

Spelling added a caption on top of the photograph, written on top of her arm. “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way,” she said.

The actress didn’t mention anything about what symptoms or ailments she suffered from that led her to seek professional medical care, but the fact that she has already been at the hospital for four days without being discharged had fans concerned for her well-being.

This recent bout of illness comes on the heels of Spelling’s revelation that her family was exposed to severe mold in their rental home that required immediate intervention and medical care. She recently posted a series of updates on the health of her children as they sought options to reverse the effects of the exposure they suffered while staying at that property. (RELATED: New Details Emerge Regarding Madonna’s Sudden Illness)

It’s unclear if her current condition is related to the prior mold exposure. Spelling currently remains hospitalized, indefinitely.