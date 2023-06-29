New Details Emerge Regarding Madonna’s Sudden Illness

New details have emerged regarding Madonna’s current health crisis amid reports the music legend was intubated after being found unresponsive.

Madonna’s team held a crisis meeting over Zoom to discuss how her affairs would be handled when things appeared to be bleak and grim during her time in intensive care, according to Daily Mail. The team made the difficult decision to postpone her 40th anniversary tour as her children rushed to her bedside.

She has since been released from the hospital and is “home and feeling better,” according to the BBC.

The 64-year-old singer is reportedly on the mend and expected to fully recover from her medical crisis, according to Page Six. A source close to the situation reported Madonna was transported from the hospital to her New York City home in a private ambulance, according to CNN.

A police escort was seen at Madonna’s New York City home as she was being discharged from the hospital, according to Page Six.

Madonna’s biological and adopted children rushed to her bedside Saturday when they were informed their mother had been rushed to the intensive care unit. Madonna was intubated as a result of a “serious bacterial infection.” (RELATED: REPORT: Pete Davidson In Rehab For Mental Health Issues)

The star’s longtime manager Guy Oseary broke the news on Madonna’s hospitalization with a post to his Instagram page Wednesday. He noted the star was going to require a “several day stay” in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is under medical care,” he said.

“A full recovery is expected,” Oseary noted.