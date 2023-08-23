Bud Light Showing Massive Desperation With Grade-A NFL Giveaways (And I Might Have To Take Advantage Of Them)

My name’s Jimmy and I’ll take anything you gimme.

Not only was it revealed Tuesday that Bud Light‘s sales are continuing to crumble, but rival Modelo Especial (which is NOT owned by Anheuser-Busch despite what some people have been telling me) has officially become America’s top-selling beer to dethrone Bud Light and their nearly two decades of dominance.

Well, Bud Light thinks they have an answer to their (not) little problem, and that’s to give away free NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions.

On its official website, Bud Light says that anybody 21 and over can enter the contest, and the rules are simple: all you have to do is sign up and Anheuser-Busch will randomly select a winner on a date they’ve already determined. It’s that easy, so even if you hate Bud Light, you can still take advantage of the giveaway (like me) and possibly win something from the anti-American beer company. You don’t have to buy a single Bud Light to enter.

Like I said … my name’s Jimmy and I’ll take anything you gimme.

But not only is Anheuser-Busch giving away 2,000 NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions in their contest, which expires Oct. 16, but they’re also giving away NFLShop.com e-gift cards valued between $35 and $150. Oh, and here’s the kicker about this contest: You win something just by joining, namely 20% off your next NFLShop.com purchase.

Bud Light responds to low sales with NFL Sunday Ticket giveaway https://t.co/B5vx1ruM95 pic.twitter.com/7PsUW954OE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 22, 2023

Say it with me … my name’s Jimmy and I’ll take anything you gimme. (RELATED: It’s Official! Bud Light Is No Longer America’s Top-Selling Beer: REPORT)

You better believe I’m joining this contest, and if I win anything, I’m bragging via blog and still blasting Bud Light.