It’s Official! Bud Light Is No Longer America’s Top-Selling Beer: REPORT

It’s official, ladies and gentlemen! Bud Light is no longer No. 1!

And your new champion: Modelo Especial. They have slid into the first place spot as America’s top-selling beer over Bud Light, who has been in turmoil ever since the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco.

Over the course of 2023, sales of Modelo at grocery and beer stores have surpassed Bud Light‘s, according to new NIQ data via CNN. It’s reportedly the first time in history that Modelo has beaten Bud Light on a year-to-date basis. Modelo got the No. 1 ranking with 8.34% share of dollars spent on beer through August 12 compared to Bud Light’s 8.28%.

The switching of positions is truly historical, since Bud Light has been the United States’ best-selling beer for a strong portion of the last two decades, per CNN.

Sorry, Bud Light. You had it coming. And not just because of the Dylan Mulvaney nonsense, but because Modelo is straight up cooler. Their marketing is on point. Who doesn’t want to drink a beer that embraces strength and hard work?

