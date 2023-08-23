CNN Legal Analyst Breaks Down How Trump, Co-Defendants Could Score Major Win In GA Case

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig broke down how former President Donald Trump and other co-defendants may be able to score a victory in the Georgia indictment.

Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asked for a federal court to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from arresting him just ahead of his expected surrender. Meadows’ lawyers cited the Supremacy Clause under which federal officials are protected from being “arrested and brought to trial in a State court.” A hearing was initially ordered for Meadows by a judge for Aug. 28 but Willis responded to Meadows’ legal team and said she would not be “granting any extensions.”

CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked Honig why Meadows would push to have his case moved.

“So Meadows, Jeffrey Clark, and probably at some point Donald Trump will argue ‘we were federal officials acting within the scope of our federal jobs, therefore, the case should be moved over to federal court.’ That will be heard, It’s in the process of being heard and decided by the federal court. It will take weeks,” Honig explained. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Warns Georgia Jury Will Be Biased Against Trump, But Says There’s A Way To Fight It)

“What Meadows is asking here and I think he has no shot on, ‘And judge, while we’re waiting I want you to pause my surrender date, give me extra time to surrender.’ I don’t think there’s much chance that a federal judge is going to get involved in that level of micromanaging the logistics and nuances of when a person surrenders. I think the federal judge will say I’m gonna hear your case, I’m gonna hear your briefing, and I’m going to rule but I’m not going to get involved in who surrenders when down in Fulton County.”

Honig has previously said that allegations Meadow “facilitated this whole effort on Donald Trump’s behalf to steal the election” was a “very broad” allegation. Meadows was also charged with “solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer” in relation to setting up a call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Honig said Meadows might have a strong legal argument because Meadows “will say ‘as Chief of Staff, what am I doing here? I’m arranging meetings, I’m arranging phone calls, I’m visiting the states. I’m doing what the president tells me to do.'”