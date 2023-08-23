‘Why Wouldn’t They Do The Same This Time?’: Tucker Presses Trump On Stolen Election Claims

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson pressed former President Donald Trump on his repeated stolen election claims during a Wednesday interview.

Trump repeated his claim that former Vice President Mike Pence had the right to challenge the electoral votes on January 6, 2021. He reiterated the results in Georgia should have been challenged and recounted following the 2020 presidential election.

“So, you’re saying they stole it from you last time. Why wouldn’t they do the same this time?” Carlson asked.

“They’ll try. They’re going to try,” the former president replied. “And not all.”

Trump said another Republican nominee would be attacked just as viciously as him. He also pointed to Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for denying the results of their own elections and labeling Trump an illegitimate president. (RELATED: ‘We Have A Manchurian President’: Trump Says Biden Is Scared Of China And Russia)

Trump said if he is indicted for challenging the 2020 election, Abrams and Clinton should also be indicted. The former president assured them they will not be criminally charged because they are Democrats.

Trump is facing two indictments in Washington D.C. and Fulton County, Georgia, related to challenging the results of the 2020 election. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been appointed by President Joe Biden’s administration, handed down charges against Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results on January 6, 2021.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and eighteen of his allies with racketeering and for engaging in conspiracies in order to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. He is scheduled to surrender to the Fulton County Jail Thursday.