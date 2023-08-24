‘It’s The Reason Bill Belichick Spies’: CNN Panel Goes Off The Rails On Trump Indictment

A CNN panel derailed Thursday from talk of former President Donald Trump’s Georgia impeachment to former NFL coach Bill Belichick and the infamous “Spygate” scandal.

CNN’s Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig was discussing Trump’s impeachment, first touching on Trump switching lawyers again. Honig said it’s not unusual for defendants to switch lawyers but cautioned Trump against it.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan then noted that co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro has requested a speedy trial, asking Honig what that would mean for other defendants.

Chesebro’s lawyers filed a motion Wednesday night demanding a speedy trial. (RELATED: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Releases Rudy Giuliani’s Mugshot)

Honig said the move could possibly derail District Attorney Fani Willis’ case and benefit former President Donald Trump because Trump’s legal team could watch “every minute of that trial” and see all the government’s witnesses and cross-examinations.

WATCH:

“It’s like seeing the other teams’ playbook opened up in front of you,” Honig said.

“I was just thinking about the fact, it’s the reason why Bill Belichick doesn’t put out all the plays in the pre-season because he doesn’t want all the other teams to see them for the regular season,” CNN’s John Berman said.

“It’s the reason Bill Belichick spies on other teams practices,” Honig joked.

“I was just gonna say, he just spies on other practices,” Bolduan jumped in.

“There’s that too, I wasn’t gonna say that,” Berman quipped.

Belichick came under fire after the NFL admitted the New England Patriots were part of “Spygate” which helped them cheat for years and that Belichick, who was head coach, knew about it and was involved.