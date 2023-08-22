CNN Host Implies That She Plays Tennis Topless

CNN’s Kate Bolduan appeared to imply Tuesday she plays tennis topless during an awkward segment on Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, saying he played three hours of tennis for “solid debate prep.”

The video shows the shirtless presidential candidate huffing and puffing as he hit volley after volley.

“We know it’s very important to be ready when hitting the stage,” Bolduan joked about Ramaswamy’s debate prep. “Let’s show [Ramaswamy’s] form of debate prep that he was at least saying yesterday.”

WATCH:

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers responded in shock that, “There’s nothing about that that excites me.”

Sellers went on to argue that Ramaswamy is the “biggest clown in the circus” and lacks “political depth” before bringing up the tennis.

“And who plays tennis with their shirt off? Who plays tennis with their shirt off?” (RELATED: CNN Set Cannot Contain Off-Screen Laughter As Clip Rolls Of GOP Candidate Prepping For Debate)

“Well clearly you and I have not played together because I’ve got all sorts of gear when I’m playing tennis but we’ll get into that later” Bolduan quipped. “Maybe, I don’t know let’s just not delve into that minefield right now Bakari, let’s just end it there, and let’s all just be friends.”

The segment then ended.