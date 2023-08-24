Construction Worker Barely Escapes Death After Falling Onto Steel Rod, Getting Impaled: REPORT

A construction worker was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being impaled following a fall onto a steel rod, according to City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez via WPLG Local 10 (ABC Miami).

The incident took place right after 1:00 PM, with the fire department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT) being dispatched to help out with the situation, according to Sanchez via WPLG Local 10.

“Paramedics treated and stabilized the patient while rescue specialists secured him using a harness,” said Sanchez in an email to Local 10. “Once the patient was secured, they used cutting tools to free him from the rebar which penetrated his lower body and went through the torso.”

The firefighters and on-site crane operator worked together to lower the victim, doing so with the crane and a stokes basket, according to Sanchez.

WATCH:

After the worker was lowered, he was then put on a stretcher and rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The victim is in stable condition as of 3:30 PM, according to Sanchez via Local 10.

No other information is known at this time.

