‘I Am Sure No One Would Recognize Me’: Trump Mocks Idea That He Is A ‘Flight Risk’

Former President Donald Trump mocked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over a $200,000 bond requirement from his indictment over efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

“The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. “I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight’ risk – I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very ‘understated’ airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial – I’m sure nobody would recognize me!” (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Says Trump Call To Brad Raffensperger Is ‘The Most Exculpatory Piece Of Evidence’)

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia handed down indictments Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. Willis, who launched a probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election. Smith also secured a 37-count indictment against Trump in June based on an investigation into allegation surrounding classified documents, while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump in March in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016

Legal experts noted that much of the conduct Smith claimed was criminal in the indictment pertaining to the election contest appeared to be protected by the First Amendment. Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz said that the federal indictment not only attacked the First Amendment, but also Trump’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

