‘They Are Gleeful’: Laura Ingraham Blasts Dems’ Excitement Over Trump Surrender

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took Democrats to task on Thursday over their excitement about former President Donald Trump’s surrender in Georgia.

Ingraham discussed Trump’s indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt. (RELATED: Donald Trump Surrenders In Georgia For Fourth Case)

“This is their moment of great celebration,” Ingraham said. “They claim to think that this is a serious moment for democracy. But, you see it around the edges. They are gleeful that this man is gonna get his mugshot taken tonight, fingerprinted like he’s someone jacking cars in San Francisco. Those people actually go free.”

“So, they’re completely bankrupt of ideas on the left. They have nothing left. And so, their only option now is to do this. And it’s really frustrating for Americans who care about the country, and care about law and order, and care about our justice system. Because, you feel like there’s nothing you can do. You can’t vote to recall Fani Willis or Alvin Bragg. You can’t do anything like that,” Hurt said.

He added that the one thing Americans can do is “support Donald Trump” in his campaign for the presidency. Hurt suggested that voting for Trump is necessary to save the country.

“But to me, the most important thing we can do is to stop this. Because, if this is not stopped, they will do this forever.”

“Republicans should grind everything on Capitol Hill to a halt,” Ingraham said.

Hurt added that prosecutors across America “should begin preparing indictments” for President Joe Biden.