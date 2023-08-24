Jonathan Turley Says Trump Mugshot Is ‘Trophy Moment’ For Fulton County DA

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley called the mugshot of former President Donald Trump a “trophy moment” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked after a grand jury handed down indictments Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. Trump is also facing two federal indictments from Special Counsel Jack Smith relating to efforts to contest the 2020 election and allegations surrounding classified documents. (RELATED: ‘Another Dark Day’: Republicans Condemn Trump Arrest On Fulton County Charges)

“For Willis, that is a trophy moment and she will mount that on her wall,” Turley told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “For half of the country it’s deeply upsetting. This is weaponizing our judicial system.”

“The problem here is the disconnect. This case is an over-reach. She is using the RICO statute for great advantage,” Turley continued. “Among those advantages she can say, ‘I need to try all of these people together because they are part of the conspiracy.’ RICO cases often involve large numbers of people. The relationship between these allegations are weak, particularly with Donald Trump.”

Turley also doubted that Willis would be able to try all of the defendants together.

“This is like a potato sack race. We have 38 legs. You ever tried to do a sack race with just one person? You have to move in unison,” Turley said. “These defendants can’t do that. Some will seek to move this case to the federal court and Donald Trump has a strong argument. Another one wants a speedy trial.”

“This will get messy,” Turley concluded.

