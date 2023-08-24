‘Little House On The Prairie’ Actress Hersha Parady Dead At 78

“Little House On The Prairie” actress Hersha Parady died Wednesday in her son’s Norfolk, Virginia, home at the age of 78.

Parady had been suffering from a brain tumor, but the exact cause of her death has not officially been confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). Her son, Jonathan Peverall, previously established a GoFundMe page for Parady in order to help with the medical expenses related to her cancer treatment.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ actor dead: Hersha Parady was 78 https://t.co/T8KjyPYoii pic.twitter.com/T3N1SL5c2w — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2023

Parady was best known for playing the captivating role of Walnut Grove schoolteacher Alice Garvey in “Little House On The Prairie.” Parady appeared in 35 episodes of the show, and her character’s death proved to be a dramatic moment for the hit NBC drama series.

The actress played the wife of former NFL star Merlin Olsen‘s character, Jonathan Garvey. The show, inspired by the “Little House On The Prairie” book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, was created by Michael Landon in 1974.

Parady’s longstanding career in the world of entertainment left a lasting impression on her global fanbase. Audience members from all over the world tuned in to see the development of her character, and followed the “Little House” plot line intently.

Hersha Parady, aka Alice Garvey on Little House on the Prairie, passed away today. pic.twitter.com/rDPcMLugBV — Karen (@IslandPark2023) August 24, 2023

Parady began her career in acting after graduating from Berea High School in 1963. She took on various roles at the Cleveland Play House before making her way to Los Angeles. There, she played Stella opposite the legendary Jon Voight in a production of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire.” (RELATED: River Phoenix’s Mom Posts Emotional Tribute On What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday)

Other credits to Parady’s name include an episode of “Bearcats!,” “Mannix” and “The Waltons,” to name a few. She also appeared in films “Raw Courage” and “The Break.”

She is survived by her husband, John Peverall, her son Jonathan and her siblings, Patty, Kenny and Bobby.