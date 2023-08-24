Malia And Sasha Obama Look Completely Unrecognizable With Risqué Club Outfits

Many Americans probably remember former President Barack Obama’s daughters as middle schoolers walking around the White House lawn in preppy outfits, but now, Malia and Sasha are all grown up.

The Obama daughters looked almost unrecognizable after a party Aug. 22, photos shared by Page Six show.

Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, attended The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in celebration of rapper Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour, Page Six reported. The Obama family is known to be fans of the rapper’s music.

Both women sported revealing outfits and left the party together with friends at 4 a.m., according to the outlet.

Malia walked out of the club first, according to the photos, while Sasha trailed behind with some friends. Malia seemingly attempted to hide her face from the paparazzi as she made her way to the waiting car, shielding her face with her hand. The sisters currently share a house together in Los Angeles.

Sasha wore low-rise loose green cargo pants, a low-cut lacy black corset top, colorful rings, silver hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace, the pictures show. Her hair was done up in a bun, and she also sported a belly button piercing.

Malia wore a patterned lace-up top with high-waisted, semi-sheer, patterned flair pants. She wore her long hair in a half-up, half-down style.

The Obama girls moved out of the White House with their parents in January 2017, at the end of former President Obama’s second term. There is no doubt their fashion choices have changed since they were members of the first family. (RELATED: ‘I Make Love To Men Daily’: NY Post Reveals Contents Of Salacious Obama Letter To Ex-Girlfriend)

Malia graduated from Harvard University in 2021, and Sasha graduated from University of Southern California on May 12, 2023.