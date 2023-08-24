‘Vile Person’: Fans Trash Chrissy Teigen’s Latest Business Collaboration

Fans slammed Chrissy Teigen’s recent partnership with Wonderfold, citing the star’s previous bullying behavior is a bad match for a children’s wagon.

The mother-of-four seemed to be the perfect match for a collaboration on a children’s wagon, but the reviews and comments from fans told a different tale. Teigen’s promotion of the W4 Petal Pop Stroller Wagon garnered a series of negative reactions, with many fans claiming that her reputation conflicted with the brand’s wholesome image.

“I would never use a wagon with her name on it. Even if it wasn’t cheap and tacky looking,” one fan wrote. “Don’t even get me started on collaborating with someone so vicious and horrid as Chrissy T… in such poor taste! Wonder gold shame on you!! Lost my business!”

The limited edition wagon was released Wednesday and sells for $999. The product itself sold out immediately, but internet trolls and Teigen-haters were quick to populate the brand’s social media review and comment sections with their criticism, according to TMZ.

The wagon’s ratings dipped down to 1.5 stars out of 5, as the backlash continued online.

Teigen’s previous bullying issues were the center of the conversation, as fans reminded potential consumers that the model had laced into Courtney Stodden, who gained notoriety for marrying a 51 year-old actor when she was just 16. A series of damning texts sent from Teigen to Stodden revealed bullying texts ranging from “I hate you” to “go. to sleep. forever.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Confesses Her ‘Miscarriage’ Was Actually An Abortion)

If I see one more post in the wonderfold groups about that fugly pink and blue chrissy teigen atrocity I’ll riot. — T 🖤🐝 (@TheGhoulestMom) August 23, 2023

Fans pushed back against Teigen’s seemingly wholesome promotion for Wonderfold by reminding fans that she had a tainted past.

“There is no way this company purposefully chose such a vile person to work with. To sell a product with its purpose to be used with CHILDREN, you chose a ‘woman’ who told a CHILD (Courtney Stodden) to kill herself?!” wrote one user.

Teigen, who is always very active on social media and has been known to snip back at online trolls, has not directly addressed the backlash.