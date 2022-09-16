Chrissy Teigen Confesses Her ‘Miscarriage’ Was Actually An Abortion

Chrissy Teigen confessed Thursday that what she had previously described as a miscarriage was actually an abortion, which she claims she was completely unaware of until recently.

“It had taken me over a year to understand that I actually had an abortion,” Teigen said while speaking at the Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She went on to say she did it to “save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.”

I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it. https://t.co/x5XPu7pg2S — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

In 2020 Teigen and her husband John Legend posted a series of emotional social media messages informing their fans that they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks. At the time, they said Teigen had suffered a miscarriage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Teigen has now opened up to declare her state of confusion, indicating she wasn’t aware at the time that she was having a planned abortion.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Famous Actress Shocks Fans By Debuting A Baby Bump On The Red Carpet)

She went on to describe the reality she has now come to terms with. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about some really personal news … sharing she had an abortion a few years ago, though she once said it was a miscarriage. https://t.co/tcaM0mn7pC — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2022

Teigen admits the realization came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022. She described opening up to Legend about how badly she felt for couples that make the decision to abort. It was then that Legend noted that those were exactly the shoes she had been in, and that she was indeed one of the very people she was referencing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen said, according to the outlet. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”