Hunter Biden Spotted Sneaking Out Of Yoga Studio As Investigations Continue

Hunter Biden appeared to be sneaking out of a yoga studio in Nevada Thursday during his vacation with President Joe Biden and other members of the Biden family.

Hunter Biden was spotted wearing a hat with an American flag and a hoodie as he walked out the back door of a Lake Tahoe, Nevada yoga studio in footage first obtained by Fox News. The president’s son could be seen ducking his head and walking behind multiple black SUVs with Secret Service officers by his side. (RELATED: DOJ Prosecutor Who Allegedly Refused To Charge Hunter Biden Made His Career Going After Financial Crimes)

Brave Reporter Asks Biden About Hunter’s Special Counsel REPORTER: “What is your reaction to the Special Counsel Appointment…to your son?” BIDEN: “Hahaha…I have no comment on any investigations going on. That’s up to the Justice Department.” YOUR Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/GEwDwGUBWe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2023

The Biden family is vacationing at Democratic megadonor and businessman Tom Steyer’s $18 million Lake Tahoe mansion as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and House Republicans continue their investigations into Hunter Biden.

The younger Biden pleaded not guilty in July to two tax misdemeanors and the diversion agreement for his felony gun charge fell apart after scrutiny from Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika. Biden’s attorneys and DOJ prosecutors disagreed about the scope of an immunity provision inside of his proposed diversion agreement, resulting in Biden’s plea and diversion agreements collapsing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss special counsel in August and Weiss moved to withdraw Biden’s Delaware tax charges to potentially charge him in D.C. or the Central District of California. Noreika granted Weiss’ request, resulting in Biden’s tax charges being dismissed without prejudice.

The House Oversight Committee has released bank records showing the Biden family and its associates received more than $20 million in payments from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business associates. The House Oversight, Ways and Means and Judiciary Committees are also looking into testimony from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler regarding the DOJ’s efforts to slow-walk and obstruct the Hunter Biden investigation.