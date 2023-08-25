Jonathan Turley Says Prosecutors Are ‘Willfully Blind To The Implications’ Of Trump’s Georgia Charges

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Friday that prosecutors pursuing former President Donald Trump were “willfully blind” about the implications of the Georgia indictments.

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked after a grand jury handed down indictments Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. Trump is also facing two federal indictments from special counsel Jack Smith relating to efforts to contest the 2020 election and allegations surrounding classified documents. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Calls Barring Trump From Ballot ‘The Single Most Dangerous Constitutional Theory’ Ever)

“I disagreed with President Trump on his allegations of widespread fraud, but that doesn’t mean that making those allegations is a crime and we have to ask ourselves what happens next? My biggest concern is that pundits and prosecutors are just willfully blind to the implications of what this case could mean,” Turley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “There are some serious charges connected to individuals with regard to specific crimes, but they are using this broad sweeping racketeering claim to bring in Trump and they’re citing every tweet, meeting, phone call that they have.”

“They are even bringing up that Georgia call again, which was misrepresented originally when people said that Trump ordered the – the Georgia officials to find, you know, 11,870 votes. In reality, that was more like a settlement call,” Turley continued. “Those were fairly antagonistic parties. They were trying to see if they could resolve their differences. Trump was saying that what he wanted to find were that number of votes which he didn’t think was that significant, if they did further investigation. I disagreed with that. But is that now going to be a crime? Because I can name off the top of my head about 10 other politicians that have made largely sort of free-wheeling challenges like that.”

Conservatives condemned the arrest of Trump on the charges related to his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

