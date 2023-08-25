‘Not What They Thought It Would Be’: Jesse Watters Says Media Has Miscalculated Impact Of Trump Mug Shot

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Friday that the media miscalculated how former President Donald Trump’s mugshot would impact people.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released Trump’s mugshot Thursday night. Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked after a grand jury handed down indictments Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. (RELATED: Sol Wisenberg Warns Of ‘Very Dangerous’ Trump Charges That Label ‘Protected Political Speech’ As ‘Criminal Activity’)

WATCH:



“The media is worried they’ve created a monster and understand how powerful imagery is and traffic imagery for a living and can feel the power of that picture. They can’t control it. It’s not what they thought it would be,” Watters said. “No matter what they say about it, you can’t lie to voters about a photograph. You don’t need the media to interpret a photograph for you. They’ve lost their grip on the story and handed Donald Trump a political gift that’ll last a lifetime.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley called the mugshot of former President Donald Trump a “trophy moment” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during a Thursday evening Fox News appearance.

“Now Donald Trump is being seen as a martyr and Donald Trump before running for president was seen as a popular icon in black communities,” Watters said. “The streets are talking about them in a way they’ve never talked about him before. Democrats thought the mug shot was going to be the end for Trump. But it may be the start. A new beginning.”

