REPORT: Sandra Bullock ‘Grateful’ For Response After Longtime Boyfriend’s Death

Sandra Bullock is reportedly grateful for all the support her fans, family, and loved ones have shown after the death of her partner, Bryan Randall, on Aug. 5, according to People.

Randall’s family confirmed the 57-year-old photographer died after a three-year battle with ALS. A source close to the situation said Bullock has “seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing,” according to People.

“She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others,” the outlet reported.

Sandra Bullock ‘Grateful’ for Support After ‘Heartbreaking’ Death of Bryan Randall: Source (Exclusive) https://t.co/S00Z1nOhap — People (@people) August 25, 2023

“It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way,” the source said, the outlet reported.

News of Randall’s passing stunned fans across the globe that had no idea Bullock was facing a family crisis. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” his family said to People.

Donations to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital were requested in lieu of flowers, an it appears fans respected the family’s wishes. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Details The Crippling Illness That Affects Every Aspect Of Her Life)

A spokesperson for the ALS Association said they “saw an additional $50,000 raised from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website,” according to People.

Randall and Bullock met in 2015 and were together until his death.