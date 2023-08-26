Green Day Peddling T-Shirts That Say ‘Nimrod,’ Feature Trump’s Mugshot For Charity

Green day is seeking to capitalize on President Donald J. Trump’s mugshot by selling t-shirts featuring the headshot that read ‘Nimrod.’

The proceeds of the “Nimrod 45 T-Shirt” are said to be going toward charity efforts to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. In this case, the word ‘Nimrod’ apparently has a double meaning, as the band has a 1997 album by that very name, but also appearing to be critical of the former president.

Green Day is selling the “ultimate Nimrod shirt” featuring Donald Trump’s mugshot. All proceeds from the limited edition shirt will be donated to Greater Good Music, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires. pic.twitter.com/jYN0KKgiEw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2023

The shirts will only be available for a 72-hour window, according to store.GreenDay.com. They are priced at $35.

The exact name of the charity is Greater Good Music, which the band website described as a “grassroots organization bringing food to the Maui fire victims.” (RELATED: “Sorry … Mr. President’: Hawaiian Business Torches Biden’s Wildfire Response With Viral Marquis Message)

Green Day has a history of getting political.

Front-man Billie Joe Armstrong announced in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned that he would be “renouncing” his U.S. citizenship, according to a report by CBS News. (RELATED: Actually, Variety, These Are The Top Emo Songs Of All Time)

Moreover, their 2004 smash hit “American Idiot” was written as a protest song against the Bush administration entering the war in Iraq, Armstrong told American Songwriter. The outlet described the 2004 album, and the song, as being “[s]teeped in political commentary and marked social currency.”