Entertainment

Green Day Peddling T-Shirts That Say ‘Nimrod,’ Feature Trump’s Mugshot For Charity

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party at iHeartRadio Theater on February 07, 2020 in Burbank, California.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeart)

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

Green day is seeking to capitalize on President Donald J. Trump’s mugshot by selling t-shirts featuring the headshot that read ‘Nimrod.’

The proceeds of the “Nimrod 45 T-Shirt” are said to be going toward charity efforts to help those impacted by the Maui wildfires, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. In this case, the word ‘Nimrod’ apparently has a double meaning, as the band has a 1997 album by that very name, but also appearing to be critical of the former president.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Green Day (@greenday)

The shirts will only be available for a 72-hour window, according to store.GreenDay.com. They are priced at $35.

The exact name of the charity is Greater Good Music, which the band website described as a “grassroots organization bringing food to the Maui fire victims.” (RELATED: “Sorry … Mr. President’: Hawaiian Business Torches Biden’s Wildfire Response With Viral Marquis Message)

Green Day has a history of getting political.

Front-man Billie Joe Armstrong announced in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned that he would be “renouncing” his U.S. citizenship, according to a report by CBS News. (RELATED: Actually, Variety, These Are The Top Emo Songs Of All Time)

Moreover, their 2004 smash hit “American Idiot” was written as a protest song against the Bush administration entering the war in Iraq, Armstrong told American Songwriter. The outlet described the 2004 album, and the song, as being “[s]teeped in political commentary and marked social currency.”

 