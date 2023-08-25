‘Handsome Guy’: Biden Comments On Trump’s Mug Shot

President Joe Biden commented on former President Donald Trump’s mug shot to a press pool Friday.

Trump got his fingerprints and mug shot taken at a jail in Atlanta, Georgia. The former president faces thirteen charges for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Biden briefly spoke to reporters outside PeloDog Studio in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he has vacationing this week, according to a press pool email obtained by the Daily Caller.

“Have you seen Donald Trump’s mug shot yet?” a reporter asked.

“I did see it on television,” Biden responded.

“What did you think?” the reporter asked.

“Handsome guy,” the president said.

Trump became the first current or former president in U.S. history to have a mug shot. A grand jury handed down his fourth indictment last week, in which he faces racketeering and multiple conspiracy charges in the state of Georgia after he allegedly communicated with state elected officials to find evidence of voter fraud. (RELATED: Trump Returns To Twitter For First Time In Two Years)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened an investigation in February 2021 and alluded to an upcoming indictment in the summertime. The investigation included an alleged phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “find” the 11,780 votes Trump needed to defeat Biden in the state.

Trump faces three additional indictments in Florida, Washington D.C. and New York. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office handed down the first indictment, which charges him with 34 counts related to alleged hush money paid to former porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Special Counsel Jack Smith handed down a 37-count indictment in relation to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents in Mar-A-Lago. Thirty-one of the charges accuse the former president of violating the Espionage Act.

Smith later indicted Trump with six charges accusing him of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021.

The White House has said very little about the indictments against Biden’s potential political opponent in the 2024 presidential race. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in late March that Biden had no warning of Trump’s first indictment.