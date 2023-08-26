Starved Dog Makes Miracle Recovery After Severe Neglect

A rescued three-year old male pit bull has made an unbelievable recovery from starvation and neglect, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA).

Boston Police discovered the pit bull, Jobee, alongside a dumpster near a Roxbury home they were called to on an unrelated matter, WJAR reported. The starved and neglected animal weighed only 24 pounds at the time.

“This is the worst case of starvation I’ve ever seen in a dog and I’m stunned that he survived,” said Dr. Kiko Bracker of Angell’s Emergency & Critical Care Service, a veterinary clinic in Boston. (RELATED: Long Island Man Says He Drove 140 MPH To Vet As His Chihuahuas Overdosed On Cocaine: Report)

NEW: Jobee, a 3 year old Pit Bull mix who our staff say is the “worst case of intentional starvation they have ever seen” is lucky to be alive after intense treatment at Angell Animal Medical Center that began just after he was discovered living in a Roxbury home on July 4 1/ pic.twitter.com/MAsHuCfdUx — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) August 24, 2023

After Jobee arrived July 4, Dr. Bracker’s team rehabilitated him and, after two weeks, the dog was eating solids, according to WJAR. Jobee was discharged July 19 and sent to the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center.

Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, said that Jobee survived due to his strong will to live.

“We’ve seen in previous cases that dogs this neglected essentially give up and do not recover, but it was clear from the first minute in our care that Jobee wanted to live,” Keiley told WJAR. “He inspired us all and captured every heart along the way.”

Lakeida Burris, 37, of Roxbury was charged with two counts of animal cruelty in connection with Jobee’s case, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden told Boston25 News.

“When we see cases like this it’s just a tragic reminder of how dependent dogs, and all other pets, are on the people who choose to bring them into their lives. It’s a responsibility that must be taken seriously,” Hayden said.

Burris is being held on $1,500 bail and faces a return to court on September 13 for a probable cause hearing, according to reports.