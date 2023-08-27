AEW’s CM Punk And Jack Perry Get Into Real-Life Backstage Brawl At ‘All In’ Pay-Per-View: REPORT

I’m loving this if I’m Tony Khan.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) made its debut in the United Kingdom at London’s Wembley Stadium with a Sunday pay-per-view named “All In,” which holds the record for the most tickets sold to a professional wrestling event in the country.

With the circumstances being what they are, there was a ton of hype surrounding the event, and it only increased when a brawl erupted backstage during the show between CM Punk and Jack Perry, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Considered the Adam Schefter of professional wrestling, Sapp reported that the fight broke out between the two before Punk’s entrance to begin the show.

Perry “came at Punk and got choked,” Sapp reported.

The brawl originated from a pre-show spot where Perry was mocking Punk, yelling into the camera “it’s real glass, cry me a river” while pounding on a vehicle.

WATCH:

Jack Perry was reportedly forced to leave the stadium in the aftermath, while CM Punk stayed.

Jack Perry was ordered to leave the stadium. CM Punk is STILL backstage. (PWInsider) pic.twitter.com/xQ3FxR7EhX — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) August 27, 2023

If you don’t pay attention to AEW, Jack Perry was referencing a recent episode of “AEW Collision” when Perry and CM Punk reportedly got into a backstage argument about Perry wanting to use real glass for the episode.

Well, Punk got his way, with glass not being used. And things escalated from there.

I know a lot of people are labeling this to be a “distraction,” especially considering this isn’t the first time that Punk has been involved in fights. You had the one last year where he got into a brawl with the entire Elite (Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega), and then a reported altercation back in June with Ryan Nemeth.

But if I’m Tony Khan, I’m personally loving all of this hype. After all, it has me and every other sports blogger talking about AEW. Heck, even a huge outlet like Forbes reported on the fight between Punk and Perry.

How could you not love all of this buzz surrounding not just your promotion, but an historical pay-per-view like “All In” if you’re Tony? (RELATED: Several Brawls Break Out At High School Football Game Leading To Multiple Arrests, Police Say: REPORT)

If it keeps me and everybody talking, I don’t see the problem.

In other words, CM Punk is simply doing his job — creating hype and selling tickets (and merchandise).

And don’t get it twisted … I can’t stand the guy. But I do appreciate the popcorn content.

Take advantage, Tony. And ride the wave. Punk’s drama is a good thing in the wrestling business.