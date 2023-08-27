Several Brawls Break Out At High School Football Game Leading To Multiple Arrests, Police Say: REPORT

A large brawl broke out at a high school football game in Aurora, Colorado leading to one adult and one teenager being arrested, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Authorities say several fights erupted Friday night at the APS Stadium during a game between Vista Prep and Rangeview high schools.

“Kids were just running, you know, all over. And when kids run, you automatically think, there’s a fight,” one mother said, who was at the game when the brawls exploded. “I just stayed in the stands the whole time making sure me and my family were safe.” Two other parents, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with Denver7 and said they weren’t at the game, but their children were. “I needed to touch base with them immediately,” said one mother. “It’s just not okay to have that kind of behavior.” WATCH: “They should be able to go to a football game, enjoy it, and have fun,” said another parent. “They shouldn’t have to worry if they can make it to the parking lot safely.” Lt. Matt Brukbacher of the Aurora Police Department said they were originally called over reports of gunshots. When officials arrived at the scene, the report was discovered to be unfounded, however, they found tensions were high.

“The event that we had last night was definitely highly charged and very dangerous for all involved, the public and law enforcement,” said Lt. Brukbacher. (RELATED: ‘Get The F*ck Out My Way’: Frustrated Citizen Takes Matters Into Own Hands, Pushes Climate Activists Off Blocked Road)

At one point, he said he was forced to make a call for the whole city to respond to the fights, with 60-70 officers being on the scene.

“I made the determination as a crowd management specialist that we needed more resources there as quickly as possible to try to de-escalate the situation,” Brukbacher said.