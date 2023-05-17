AEW Announces New Saturday Night Live TV Show ‘Collision,’ Premieres June 17 On TNT

More wrestling? I’m game!

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday at their upfronts a new weekly television show named “AEW: Collision.” It will be a live, two-hour program that will be broadcasted Saturday nights at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The show is slated to begin June 17.

It will include headline talent such as Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Andrade El Idolo, Thunder Rosa and Miro.

With the new show, AEW now bumps up their weekly television programming to five total hours per week, with all three shows airing on Turner networks — “Collision” joins the two-hour “Dynamite” airing Wednesdays on TBS) and one-hour “Rampage” airing Fridays on TNT.

“We are doubling down on wrestling with “AEW: Collision,” which gives fans two more hours every week,” said the president of Turner Networks, Jason Sarlanis. “AEW’s roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch.”

I’m always down for more wrestling, so I’m game. However, I do have one question and concern for AEW: What do you do on the Saturday nights when WWE is holding a Premium Live Event?

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love the idea of AEW owner Tony Khan bringing back a Saturday night show (similar to what WCW did in their heyday), but I’m not necessarily fond of the 8:00 PM hour. And it’s not just WWE putting a lot of their PLEs on the same night at the same time, but man … not only are a lot of people out and about on a Saturday night, but to the ones who stay home, they already have a load to watch in primetime (at least in sports). Which is another thing … are you really going to go against a primetime college football game? (RELATED: EA Sports Letting Student-Athletes Opt In To New College Football Video Game, Set To Return In Summer 2024)

If I’m AEW, I’m going with the 6:00 PM hour. Less conflicts, better vibe too — kind of like a preliminary event to your Saturday night. And yeah, I know they want to be the main event, but … let’s just be honest … that’s not happening.

6:00 PM, Tony. 6:00 PM.