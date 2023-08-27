Trump Campaign Has Raised Over $7 Million Since Mugshot

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has raised a record-breaking $7.1 million in fundraising after surrendering to the Fulton County Jail late Thursday.

Trump became the first president in U.S. history to have a mug shot taken after being processed at the jail in Atlanta, Georgia. The former president, along with eighteen of his allies, are indicted on thirteen charges related to allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump raised $4.18 million Friday alone, making it the most his campaign has ever made in a single day, according to Politico. The campaign immediately began profiting off of merchandise and items of the mug shot and the tagline “NEVER SURRENDER.” The items include shirts, bumper stickers, posters and beverage coolers.

The campaign says it has reeled in $20 million in the last three weeks as Trump got hit with a third indictment overseen by Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith over his alleged attempt to overturn the election on January 6, 2021, Politico reported.

Trump has raised a whopping $7.1 million since his mugshot was released by the Fulton County jail. Imagine thinking you finally humiliated Trump and then he immediately raises $7M. The massive fundraising haul was fueled by mugshot merchandise. The Trump campaign also set a… pic.twitter.com/Uacpm6VQIy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2023

The campaign also sent out emails and text messages asking for donations following Trump’s arrest, Politico reported. (RELATED: ‘Handsome Guy’: Biden Comments On Trump’s Mug Shot)

A grand jury handed down Trump’s fourth indictment overseen by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia. His charges include racketeering, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.

Trump tweeted for the first time since January 2021 Thursday night with a photograph of his mug shot and the caption “ELECTION INTERFERENCE, NEVER SURRENDER!” The tweet received over 1.6 million likes as of Sunday morning.

Before the fourth indictment, the former president joked he needed “one more indictment” to win the 2024 presidential election during a dinner speech held by the Alabama Republican Party.