‘Oh F**king S**t’: Video Shows 16-Foot Python Slithering From Roof Of Home Into Nearby Tree

A video showing a 16-foot python slithering across a roof into a nearby tree in Australia has gone viral, amassing more than 12 million views on TikTok.

“Only in Australia will you see a 5 [meter] long carpet snake in the suburbs,” user iamiandyi captioned the 90 second video.

Footage shows a stunned family gathered outside on their patio as the massive carpet python makes its way from the roof of their home to a nearby tree.

“They’re freaky aren’t they?” one woman asks in the footage. A child then asks, “How will we get him away?”

As the large snake wrapped its head around the tree and stared at the audience that gathered below, a woman could be heard exclaiming in fright, “Oh fucking shit,” while a gentleman looking on beside her urged her to “be brave.”

In the next moment, the snake reached its head across to the next tree over, stretching its long body even further as its tail slowly inched its way off the roof.

“Is he a tree snake?” one child is inspired to ask of their unexpected visitor. When informed the snake was, in fact, a carpet snake, the child responded in apparent confusion, “Then how can he climb trees?”

Found in Australia and New Guinea, carpet pythons are considered "medium-sized pythons" and receive their name due to their ornate makings which resemble that of an oriental carpet, according to Seaworld. An average adult carpet python usually reaches lengths of 6.5 to 12 feet with a diet consisting of a variety of birds, mammals and marsupials.