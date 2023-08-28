Bam Margera’s Childhood Friend, Brandon Novak, Breaks Silence Regarding Ongoing Issues

Bam Margera’s former “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” co-star Brandon Novak broke his silence on the star’s ongoing issues Saturday.

“I’m praying for him,” Novak, 44, told Page Six of Margera’s ongoing issues with addiction and mental health issues. “He is a sick man as I once was, so I understand where he’s at, and I just hope he finds the willingness somewhere in his journey to buy into suggestions that can maybe make his life better.”

Novak spoke to Page Six at the Rock to Recovery concert in Los Angeles, where he was given the Service Award for his work helping addicts. Margera and Novak were childhood friends and worked together until Novak’s drug addiction almost destroyed his career. Novak has previously credited Margera with being a core influence in his road to recovery, but the pair currently aren’t on speaking terms, Novak told Page Six.

“He’s kind of in a different place than I am. I’m just waiting for him to become ready and willing, and we’ll be there,” Novak continued. “And until then, we just kind of live two different lives at the moment.”

Novak got clean in 2015, and has since opened up his own treatment center and sober-living facility in Delaware. He’s written several books about his addiction, including “Dreamseller,” one of the best but darkest pieces of literature I’ve ever consumed on the topic. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Files For Divorce)

A judge in August ordered Margera to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor for 30 days, and said he must attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, PageSix reported. The order was part of Margera’s bail conditions following a violent outburst. He’s also been ordered to stay in Philadelphia until another, unrelated assault trial that stemmed from a physical fight with his brother, Jesse Margera, in April 2023.