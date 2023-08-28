Conservatives Blast ‘Brazen’ Federal Judge Over Trump Trial Date For 2020 Election Charges

Republicans and conservatives blasted United States District Judge for the District of Columbia Tanya Chutkan for setting a trial date of March 4, 2024, for former President Donald Trump.

Conservative members of Congress like Republican Rep. Byron Donalds and conservative legal figures like Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch ripped Chutkan after she rejected a request from Trump’s attorneys for a 2026 trial date on the four-count indictment of Trump relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election secured by special counsel Jack Smith, scheduling it for the day prior to the Super Tuesday primaries. Trump also faces a March 25 trial date over an indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. (RELATED: ‘Another Dark Day’: Republicans Condemn Trump Arrest On Fulton County Charges)

“MARCH 4?!?! The DAY BEFORE Super Tuesday?!?!?” Donalds tweeted. “Their attempts to interfere with the 2024 presidential election are so brazen it’s disgusting. Judge Chutkan should be thrown off the bench and run for DNC Chair.”

MARCH 4?!?! The DAY BEFORE Super Tuesday?!?!? Their attempts to interfere with the 2024 presidential election are so brazen it’s disgusting. Judge Chutkan should be thrown off the bench and run for DNC Chair. https://t.co/sVKCLeARh2 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 28, 2023

“U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a trial date for President Trump’s sham J6 related prosecution for March 4, 2024,” Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia posted. “This is ONE DAY before Super Tuesday. We must DEFUND this blatant election interference.”

Conservative legal experts also weighed in on the timing of the trial.

“Truly insane. The Biden Justice Department turned over 12 million pages of records,” Mike Davis of the Article III Project tweeted. “But Judge Chutkan doesn’t think defense counsel should even bother to read all of them? She thinks defense counsel should just defer to the Biden DOJ’s determination of what is important?”

Truly insane. The Biden Justice Department turned over 12 million pages of records. But Judge Chutkan doesn’t think defense counsel should even bother to read all of them? She thinks defense counsel should just defer to the Biden DOJ’s determination of what is important? https://t.co/YFAcHR5OqC — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 28, 2023

“Incredible election interference by judiciary,” Fitton posted. “Obama-appointed Judge Chutkan, whose impartiality has been seriously questioned, sets Biden regime trial for Trump’s disputing Biden’s election for middle of presidential campaign: March 4, 2024.”

Other conservatives also sounded off on the timeframe.

“U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has set a trial date for President Trump’s J6 related indictment for March 4, 2024,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted. “This is also the date of the North Dakota caucus. AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, and other primaries are on March 5. ELECTION INTERFERENCE”

“The DC judge just set Donald Trump’s DC trial date for March 4th, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday,” Outkick’s Clay Travis posted. “So Joe Biden’s justice department is trying to put Trump in prison for the rest of his life with a trial date set in the middle of the primaries, direct election interference.”

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina declined to comment immediately on the trial day, and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

