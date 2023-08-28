REPORT: Eminem Demands Vivek Ramaswamy Stop Rapping His Songs At Campaign Events

Eminem reportedly reached out to music licenser BMI, which resulted in the licenser sending Ramaswamy’s campaign a cease and desist letter dated Aug. 23 revoking the campaigns license to use the rapper’s music at events, according to Daily Mail.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” the letter written by a BMI representative and obtained by Daily Mail said.

“This letter served as a notice to you pursuant to the BMI Music License for Political Entities or Organizations entered into by Broadcast Music, Inc. (“BMI”) and Vivek 2024 on May 24, 2023 (the “Agreement”) that BMI received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions (the “Eminem Works”) and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement,” the letter said.

BMI mailed the letter to Ramaswamy’s campaign lawyer 11 days after the 2024 Republican presidential candidate performed Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair, per Daily Mail.

Ramaswamy expressed to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during her Fair-Side Chat series he was excited so many young people attended the event. He told her one of his favorite songs was Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” before his impromptu concert. (RELATED: ‘You Drew A Fringe Comment’: Vivek Ramaswamy Hits Back At CNN Host As She Lectures Him About Race)

Ramaswamy’s campaign said Friday the 2024 hopeful hit a new fundraising record following the first GOP presidential debate. Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, praised Ramaswamy’s “big win” during Wednesday’s debate.