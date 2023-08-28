Driver Crashes, Leaves Vehicle, Then Multiple Cars Hit And Kill Him On California Freeway: REPORT

Multiple cars struck and killed a person on a California freeway Monday after the individual crashed and exited their vehicle.

The driver allegedly lost control of their vehicle and crashed, KTLA reported. The individual then reportedly exited their car, jumped over the center freeway divider and multiple vehicles reportedly hit him. Emergency responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene, while none of the other drivers involved in the crash sustained injuries.

A driver lost their life after they were struck by several cars on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach early Monday morning. https://t.co/9JKrpLjwQd — KTLA (@KTLA) August 28, 2023

California Highway Patrol (CHP) has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the initial crash, per KTLA. (RELATED: Bus Crash On First Day Of School Leaves 1 Student Dead, Over 20 Wounded)

“Every year, speed is the leading cause of roadway crashes in our state, resulting in thousands of injuries and hundreds of deaths,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a press release. “Slow down and help us make our roads safer for everyone.”

Another car accident happened in California Monday morning, where three women were killed after a driver allegedly ran through a red light and crashed, ABC reported. There were reportedly three survivors who were rushed to a nearby medical center for emergency treatment. Two of them are in critical condition, while the medical status of the third survivor remains unknown at this time.

“It almost hit me too,” Victor Gonzalez, who witnessed the crash, told ABC. “I starting shaking them, I started talking to them, waking them up, they weren’t responding. They weren’t breathing. It’s crazy.”