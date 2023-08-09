Colorado Instructor Crashes Car Into Driving School Building On Second Day At Job

An instructor crashed a car into a driving school building in Lakewood, Colorado, on Tuesday.

The driving instructor who crashed a car into the driving school was a new-hire on their second day on the job, according to ABC 7 Denver.

Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way. The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation. pic.twitter.com/tJcWTWqfmO — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) August 8, 2023

The driving instructor arrived at the Community Driving School on their second day for the classroom training component of the course when their vehicle collided with the building, Steve Rohman, the owner of Community Driving School, confirmed. The crashed car was the trainee’s personal vehicle rather than an instruction vehicle. (RELATED: Car Flies Into Second Floor Of Residence, Driver Hospitalized)

“Thankfully, there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way. The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation,” the Lakewood Police Department posted on social media.

Accompanying police’s statement was a picture of the building, marked by a “Learn To Drive” sign, with a Hyundai Tucson smashed into the front window. The driving school is located at 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard.

The driving instructor is no longer employed at Community Driving School, according to Rohman.

The safety of students and instructors is “paramount” for the Community Driving School, Rohman said.