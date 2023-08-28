Steve Harvey Hits Back At Nasty Rumors About His Marriage

Steve Harvey appeared in a fan-video posted to TikTok Sunday and slammed trolls for suggesting his marriage was experiencing troubles.

Rumors began to circulate several days prior to this video suggesting Steve’s wife Marjorie had an affair during their 16-year marriage, according to People. Steve took pause during his appearance at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta Sunday to set the record straight.

“Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marriage is fine,” Steve said.

Members of the live audience immediately began cheering loudly.

The famous comedian and talk show host continued to address the speculation that has surrounded his family in recent days.

“I don’t know what y’all are doin’, but find something else to do cause we fine, Lord have mercy,” Harvey said, as he laughed into the microphone.

The crowd was supportive and encouraging as they continued to cheer him on.

Marjorie lent her voice to the conversation that same night by addressing the rumors on her social media page.

She uploaded an article titled, “How to handle being lied about,” to her Instagram that included a verse from the bible. (RELATED: Offset Posts And Deletes Message Accusing Cardi B Of Having An Affair)

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

“However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you 🙏🏾😍,” she said.