‘Help Is On The Way’: James Comer Says Biden Used Secret Name When Working With Hunter On Ukraine Policy

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer said Tuesday on Fox News that President Joe Biden used a secret name while working with his son, Hunter, on Ukraine policy during his time as vice president.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has more than 5,000 documents that potentially expose Biden’s use of a pseudonym in communicating with his son about government and business affairs. Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said the committee has requested the un-redacted documents to investigate who was copied on emails pertaining to Ukraine policy.

“We found a pseudonym where [Biden] copied Hunter Biden and it would lead one to believe that this was Joe Biden’s way of copying Hunter that help is on the way. Five days later, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine to begin the process of firing the prosecutor in exchange for American tax dollars in the form of foreign aid,” Comer said.

Former Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin was fired in 2016 while investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that gave Hunter a board seat, for corruption. In July, Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley released an FBI form containing intelligence from a human source who alleged that Burisma co-founder Mykola Zlochevsky claimed to have bribed the Biden family with $5 million to assist in getting Shokin fired.

The emails to which Comer referred used the names Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware, which Biden is believed to have used during his vice presidency. Emails from Hunter’s laptop show the then-vice president and his aides used the name “Robert L. Peters” to schedule a meeting with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. (RELATED: Comer: Hunter Biden Was Copied On Government Emails Pertaining To Ukraine While Biden Was VP)

The Oversight Committee demanded in mid-August that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) hand over all of the archived emails from Biden’s vice presidency that relate to Hunter and Burisma.