John Eastman Warns Of Attempts To ‘Stifle’ Right To Representation In ‘Election Challenges’

Attorney John Eastman warned of efforts to “stifle” the “right to counsel” in election challenges during a Tuesday interview on Fox News.

Eastman and former President Donald Trump were among those charged after a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, handed down indictments Aug. 14, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell over Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election in that state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who launched the probe into Trump in 2021, announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of the former president. (RELATED: Sidney Powell Pleads Not Guilty In Georgia Case)

“We were challenging the election for what even Vice President Pence described as serious allegations of fraud and numerous instances of officials violating stated law. And if we can’t speak out about that, then our freedom of speech, our right to petition the government for redress of grievances are gone. Also importantly, I’m an attorney. And, you know, the people that I was representing had a right to counsel,” Eastman told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

WATCH:



Eastman was charged over efforts to send alternate slates of electors to the Capitol in Georgia and other states, CBS reported.

“And what’s going on here with the bar complaints against anybody involved in any of the litigation, this Fulton County complaint and the federal action, they are trying to stifle people from getting representation in election challenges,” Eastman continued. “They made that very clear, what they are up to and we can’t allow it to happen.”

Ingraham asked Eastman about the claims that attorney-client privilege was not applicable in the case, citing Matthew A. Seligman, who testified in a hearing that could lead to the revocation of Eastman’s law license.

“If disputed questions of constitutional law all of a sudden become criminal, we could throw, you know, the entire legal profession, the entire legal academy in jail,” Eastman told Ingraham. “Mr. Seligman, as we do our cross-examination and we put on my expert out in the California bar thing, will find out that there is a whole lot of stuff that he omitted, including some rather significant stuff in the federal convention dealing with this issue that he doesn’t cite at all.”

Eastman also took issue with the racketeering charge in the indictment.

“They got all my emails. My phone was seized over a year ago. They have got all that stuff as well,” Eastman said. “I challenge them to find a single email or communication that supports that implausible theory. The fact of the matter is – oh, you know, one of the other things they said … well Bill Barr said, there wasn’t any evidence of fraud. Well, I had lots of evidence of fraud.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.