Famous Daughter Of Former Trump Advisor Debuts As A Playboy Bunny

Claudia Conway, daughter of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, made her debut as a Playboy bunny and is now creating salacious content for Playboy.com.

Her online Playboy spread includes 11 photographs and it appears she has been active on the platform since April. “Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform,” Playboy said in a statement to the New York Post. “We welcome her and support her choices,” they said.

Conway started posing for Playboy just a few months after turning 18. Her introductory page on Playboy.com shows Conway in a suggestive pose, alongside a caption that encourages viewers to “follow Claudia for free.”

Fans wishing to see more images of Conway will discover the teen posing in three very revealing swimsuits. One is green, the other is lilac, and the third is a blue floral print swimsuit.

Conway’s initial online photo was also shared with her 158,000 Instagram followers. She appears in a skin-tight beige-grey short dress in two different poses, and she is quite obviously braless. (RELATED: ‘Very Loose With The Goods’: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Turned Down Leonardo DiCaprio)

“[W]hen i was 15-16, [I] was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something [I] wasn’t. [M]y body was taken from me,” Conway tweeted. “[N]ow, as a young adult, [I] am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. [I] am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. [I] have full control of my body and my voice.”

Claudia rose to prominence as a 15-year-old when she posted videos on TikTok about her family issues and left-wing political views. Her father, George Conway, became an outspoken never-Trumper and co-founded the Lincoln Project in December 2019. He distanced himself from the group in 2021 after it became embattled with allegations of sexual harassment.

The Conway family hasn’t publicly commented on Claudia’s new career path. Kellyanne and George Conway divorced in March after their marriage publicly eroded due to disagreements about Donald Trump. The pair was married for 23 years and they have four children.