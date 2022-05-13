Michael Jackson’s Children Make A Rare Appearance Together

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson made a very rare joint appearance Wednesday in New York in honor of their father, Michael Jackson.

The Jackson siblings were full of smiles at Tavern on The Green. The pair were in attendance to mark the success of the Broadway show dedicated to their father’s legacy, “MJ the Musical,” according to multiple sources. The News. Paris and Prince have both pursued their own dreams and career goals since Michael Jackson’s untimely passing in 2009, but in spite of sharing a bond with one another, they are not frequently photographed with one another in public, reported the outlet. This celebratory event opened up an opportunity for the media to catch a glimpse of this special family moment.

Paris has previously opened up about her severe anxiety issues and has revealed that she does not always do well with large events, or when there’s increased focus and attention on her, according to Billboard. Photographs from this event depict the 24-year-old appearing to be more at ease than usual, as several cameras captured the joyful moments she exchanged with Prince on the red carpet.

Paris opted to grace the red carpet dressed in a long, sheer, flowing lace gown. Prince oozed urban chic vibes while dressed in a sharply cut black blazer and t-shirt, paired with blue jeans, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Appear To Have Thrown A Secret Wedding Shower)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson)

Prince publicly declared his excitement over the celebration and declared his support of the musical.

“Congratulations to @mjthemusical for 10 Tony nominations🎉🎉🎉and congrats to @myles.frost for his nomination for Best Performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical! I’m so proud of y’all and it’s truly well earned!” Prince said, in a tweet.

Paris does not appear to have included mention of the event on her social media accounts as of yet.

MJ the Musical has received 10 nomination for Tony Awards, according to The Mirror.