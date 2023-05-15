Hailey Bieber Admits Online Trolls Have Caused Her To Pause Pregnancy Plans

Supermodel Hailey Bieber admitted she wants to have a baby with superstar husband Justin Bieber, but online trolls have made her press pause on any pregnancy plans in the near future.

Bieber revealed her desire to expand her family during a May interview with The Times, but she admitted things aren’t as simple as they seem due to her very public persona. She has experienced criticism and backlash from online trolls in the past, and she’s fearful her future children will be targeted.

“I literally cry about this all the time!” she told The Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

“I want kids so bad but I get scared,” Bieber said.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” she added.

The model and businesswoman said she will continue with her plans to one day grow her family, and that she won’t let this situation entirely halt her intentions — but it clearly weighs on her.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them,” she said about her future children. “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Bieber has long been targeted by fans of Selena Gomez, with many arguing Hailey is the reason Justin Bieber broke up with Gomez several years ago. Hailey Bieber and Gomez have since publicly appeared together and been photographed together in an apparent effort to put the hateful comments to rest, but that doesn’t appear to have been effective in eliminating the problem. (RELATED: Rumer Willis Welcomes Baby Girl)

Bieber also comes from a very famous family and is the daughter of actor and director Stephen Baldwin.