Tucker Carlson Predicts ‘Hot War’ With Russia To Defeat Trump In Election

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted that a “hot war” with Russia would be used by opponents of former President Donald Trump to beat him in 2024.

“They will do anything to win. So how do they do that? They’re not going to do COVID again, whoever on the right is afraid they’re going to do COVID and mask mandates, they’re not going to do that,” Carlson told podcaster Adam Corolla. “They can’t do that. They’ve already been exposed. That won’t work. There’s going to be — no. What are they going to do? They’re going to go to war with Russia is what they’re going to do. There will be a hot war between the United States and Russia in the next year.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says Trump’s Opponents Are ‘Speeding Toward Assassination’)

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after announcing a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided in December.

WATCH:



“They need to declare war footing in order to assume war powers in order to win. I believe that and I think that the evidence suggests that’s true. So if you’re worried about our politics getting, like, even more vicious than it already is, and people being hurt in our politics, which is entirely possible, you should be worried about the prospect of an open — we’re already at war with Russia, of course, we’re — we’re funding their enemies, so we’re fighting Russia — but I mean, an open battle with Russia, where we say we’re at war with Russia,” Carlson said.

“I think that could easily happen. You know, I think we could Tonkin Gulf our way into it, we’re all of a sudden, ‘Missiles land in Poland, the Russians did it. Our NATO ally’s been attacked. We’re going to war,’” Carlson continued. “I can see that happening very easily.”

A Ukrainian surface-to-air missile fired during a Russian attack flew into Polish territory in November 2022, killing two people. Carlson accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of lying about Russia launching the missile on his Fox News show later that month.

The Biden administration announced in July plans to send Ukraine M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles. Cluster munitions are controversial due to the risk posed by “dud” submunitions that could cause harm to civilians long after a conflict is over and were last manufactured in the 1990s, the Washington Post reported.

