Vivek Ramaswamy Reveals Why He’s Confident Putin Would Accept His Massive Demand For Ending Ukraine War

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy explained why he was confident he could get Russia to accept an end to the Ukraine War and end its partnership with China.

Ramaswamy, who receives 7.3% support among Republican primary voters in the Real Clear Politics average of polls from Aug. 17 to Aug. 29, said that he wanted to split Russia from its alliance with China. He previously criticized Republican candidates who supported sending aid to Ukraine during the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Predicts ‘Hot War’ With Russia To Defeat Trump In Election)

“I would do a deal that Putin would say he has to do, but that actually advances American interest so that the United States wins. Here’s what I would do: I would freeze the current lines of control. I would further make a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO, that is enough to get Putin into do the deal,” Ramaswamy told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “But I will require something even greater in return, Jesse. Russia has to exit its military alliance with China.”

WATCH:



“Right now, we are pushing Russia further into China’s hands. The Russia-China military alliance is the single greatest threat that United States faces today,” Ramaswamy continued. “And so, just as Nixon did in 1972, I will do it in reverse. I will pull Russia apart from China and by the way, get Russia to also remove its military presence in the western hemisphere.”

Watters questioned why Putin would take the deal. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after announcing a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided in December.

“He is going to say okay because I’m going to say, we will reopen our economic relations with Russia and we will end that Ukraine war and make sure that NATO never admits Ukraine,” Ramaswamy said.

“We have wrongfully cut off Russia from the west. So if we can reopen the western economic relations with Russia, Russia has less of a reason to be in partnership with China,” Ramaswamy said. “There are also cracks in the relationship if you look closely. Russia sent weapons both to India and into Vietnam, both of which border China.”

