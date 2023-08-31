Doug Schoen Says He Would Be ‘Ignoring Reality’ If He Brushed Off Biden’s Obvious ‘Impairments’

Famous Democratic strategist Doug Schoen said Thursday on Fox News he would be “ignoring reality” if he were to brush off President Joe Biden’s “impairments.”

Host Julie Banderas noted a recent poll that found 77% of Americans think Biden is too old to run for a second term.

“Recent [AP/NORC] polling shows a whopping 77% say that President Biden is too old to handle another term. Nearly 70% of Democrats agree,” Banderas said. “Doug, 77% of Democrats think he is too old. Are you among them?”

“I’m one of those who has questions, yes. It has appeared to me, and I think to the majority of Democrats, that he is not as facile and engaged as he was at the start of his term. He polls best among Democrats, and I think he’s gonna try to stay in the race as long as he can, and as long as he is even with or ahead of Donald Trump there will be pressure on him to stay in the race. But I think I would be ignoring reality if I did not see, as I think most people do, some impairment.” (RELATED: What Is Joe Biden Saying? No, Seriously. What Words Are These?)

Biden has made a series of gaffes since taking office, including incoherent mumbles. While meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Biden could be heard saying “we brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level and uh, uh, a, uh,” before looking down and awkwardly mumbling. It was unclear what Biden was saying.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby later defending the gaffe. “I think he was very, very clear,” Kirby said.

Biden awkwardly walked off MSNBC’s set in June before the show even cut to commercial, prompting questions about his age to resurface. Concerns about his age were also raised when Biden fell on stage after tripping over a sandbag.