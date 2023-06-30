Biden Awkwardly Walks Off Set After MSNBC Interview

President Joe Biden awkwardly walked off the set following a Thursday interview with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace about the Supreme Court’s decision on race-based college admissions.

Biden, who was interviewed after the Supreme Court struck down admissions policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that took race into account, with a 6-3 ruling in the case of North Carolina and a 6-2 ruling in the case of Harvard, stood up before the show cut to commercial. (RELATED: ‘It’s Joe Biden’: Larry Elder Says Al Sharpton Is No Longer The ‘Biggest Race Card Hustler’ In America)

WATCH:



Biden’s age has resurfaced as a concern after he twice mistakenly called Ukraine “Iraq” in the span of a few days. He claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing in Iraq” Wednesday when discussing the attempted coup by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, then bragged about how he brought Europe together in response to “the onslaught in Iraq” Tuesday night.

Biden has also taken some falls, including one at the Air Force Academy June 1. He also fell down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbled on the steps of Air Force One on two occasions.

Less than half of Democrats wanted Biden to run again in 2024, citing his age, according to an April AP/MORC poll. Biden announced his re-election bid April 25 with a video posted to social media, and faces challenges from guru Marianne Williamson and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primary.

Biden’s wandering was parodied Thursday night by Fox News guest Raymond Arroyo, who similarly got up early before “Fox News Tonight” host Lawrence Jones went to the next segment, a discussion with Project 21’s Horace Cooper about the Supreme Court decision.

